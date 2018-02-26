Photo 1: Zanaco’s Line up before the match
Photo 2: Armed Forces line up prior to match start
Photo 3: goalkeeper Buba Ceesay was chosen over Baka and captained the Gambian team
Photo 4: Zanaco’s substitutes’ bench
Photo 5: Armed Forces defender Julaba Sawaneh (No 13)keeps his eyes on the ball as a corners swings in
Photo 6: Armed Forces striker Emil Sambou being blocked
Photo 7: Armed Forces’ goal scorer (No 9) Senneh tackles Zanaco’s Zulu
