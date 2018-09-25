0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

In the ongoing Penyem Nawettan, last years’ league finalists, Junior Brazil commenced with a win.

Junior Brazil is one of the strongest sides in the village and on Saturday won Orlando FC 1-0.

The goal was scored by Muhammed Taal in the 73rd minute of the match through a free kick.

In another game, the youngest team of the Nawettan, Chelsea FC held Bayern FC to a 1 all draw. Chelsea scored in the first half by Ansumana Nyassi and Bayern equalised at the 90th minute of the match.

A total of 8 teams are participating in this year’s Nawetan.

Seedy Nyassi, the Secretary General of Penyem’s Sports Committee said the Nawettan is organised to harmonise the youth of the village through sports.

“The purpose of the Nawetan is to prepare for the upcoming Kombo Central District Tournament in which we are hopeful that we will host it. This tournament will enable the coach to scout the players in form especially the young rising stars,” he said.