0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The National Assembly Select Committee on Public Enterprise Committee, has yesterday suspended the presentation of 2015 reports of The Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation, for the corporation’s failure to submit its 2016 and 2017 Activity Reports and Financial Statements.

Shortly when the Management informed the committee that it has not provided the aforesaid documents, the committee stood down to allow the committee members to discuss and take a decision on the development.

Upon resumption of the proceedings, Halifa Sallah, the Chairperson of the Committee informed the Management of the decision of the committee, during which he disclosed that the Committee has resolved to suspend the submission of the GPPC 2015 report, stating that the submission is an agreement contract between the committee and the corporation and has been long overdue.

“The committee is of the view that once the contract is compromised, the standard will be compromised and the aim of efficiency and transparency and accountability as per the mandate of the committee will be compromised. So in order to maintain the standard across the board, the 2015- 2016 reports are already late in being submitted and there should be no compromise in coming to submit both reports. That is the position of the committee”, he said.

He told management that a new date will be set and communicated to the corporation. He informed the corporation that it is a national enterprise bound by destiny to work with the committee, adding that the more efficient and functional the institutions and government are, the greater the move to sustainable development, as have already been bound by the desire and goal of promoting the national interests.