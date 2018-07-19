37 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Party Democratic Senegalese (PDS) political wing in the Gambia renewed their backing of the candidature of Karim Wade, the son of the ex-Senegalese President for the 2019 presidential election. Karim was convicted for economic crime and granted a presidential pardon in 2016. PDS party loyalists in the country said they will rally behind Karim Wade for 2019 Presidential election, as they warned Macky Sall to break away from all “unpopular and political decisions of his courts and divest him from any action to prevent the candidacy of Karim Wade.” Babacarr Ndiaye, the spokesperson of PDS in the Gambia in a press conference held in Bakau during the weekend said the Federation of the Senegalese Democratic Party of Gambia and Karimist movement believe that the judicial system in Senegal is manipulated by the government and that its consequent actions pose a dangerous precedent to the existing stability and prosperity of the country.

“We are warning President Macky Sall that if Karim Wade meets all the conditions to contest and is barred from running, there will be no other candidates for the forthcoming elections, including himself, and we will not undertake any effort to face him,” he said.

The federation also reaffirmed their attachment and support to the national secretary and the party nominee.