By Nelson Manneh and Louise Jobe

The People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialization Party (PDOIS), on Saturday 17th March 2018, registered three candidates to contest for the Local Government Elections in the West Coast Region.

The candidates are Emmanuel Mendy, Fatou Janneh and John Bass for Kembujeh, Kunkujang and Lamin Wards respectively.

Mr. John Bass, the candidate for Lamin Ward said, looking at the political framework of the Gambia, people need to be aware of the mandate of a Councillor before speaking of the development agenda for their people.

“I will make sure that people in my ward, know the responsibility of a Councillor and that the Ward is changed outstandingly,” he said.

Bass added that he will also make sure that if elected, all infrastructural development particularly those that touch on social amenities, are available to the people.

Emmanuel Mendy who is contesting for the Kembujeh Ward seat and Fatou Janneh for the Kunkujang Ward, explain their programmes and what they intended for their wards, if elected.

Meanwhile, four candidates were on Friday 16th March 2018, nominated under the ticket of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP), in the same region.

The four candidates are Awa Jawo, Abdoulie Ceesay, Fatou Saho and Fatou Faye for Jabang, Kunkujang, Sanyang and Lamin Wards respectively.

Speaking to the press after their nomination, all four candidates promised that if elected, they will empower the youth and women of their Wards and to see to it that social amenities enjoyed by other tax payers is brought to the door step of the people of their wards.

In the same development, the People Progressive Party (PPP) nominate one candidate for Nyambai Ward.

Alagie Bojang the nominated candidate for PPP said, he is not interested in politics but was motivated to contest because he has a vast developmental gender for the people of his ward; that he has come to wipe the tears of the people of Nyambai Ward; that if elected he will empower the youth and women of his ward.

In the same vein, seven Independent Candidates were also nominated as candidates for Local Government Elections in the West Coast Region. The seven candidates filed in their nominations papers according to the time scheduled for them.

All the independent candidates who spoke to this medium said, they will bring development to the doorstep of the people of their wards.