By Fatoumatta K Jallow

The People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), Saturday 17th March 2018, nominated seven candidates to contest the upcoming Local Government Elections in the Kanifing Municipality.

The candidates were accompanied by the party’s supporters dressed in party T-Shirts amid cheers, drumming and dancing, to the IEC’s regional office in Kanifing. The candidates took turns to present their credentials to the IEC’s Returning Officer, Lamin Cham.

The aspiring contestants are Alhagie Aboubacarr Sillah, Karim Darboe, Alieu Jarju, Peter Mendy, Momodou Lamin Keita, Musa Cham and Sheriff Mustapha Faal of Bundung Six Junction, Bartez, Abuko, Kololi, Manjai, LondonCorner and Latrikunda Yiringanya Wards respectively.

Alhajie Abubacarr Sillah of 6 junction ward said they need changes at the community level in their area in terms of accessing social amenities that is enjoyed by tax payers.

Alieu Jarju of Abuko ward said he is contesting to exercise his civic rights in order to liberate his people from social decadence; that he will embark on the capacity development of young people, provision of social infrastructure and other amenities for his people.

Karim Darboe who represents Bartez ward said as a representative of the people, one has to know their concerns in order to be able to address them; that part of his priority areas is to sanitize the ward in terms of transport service delivery and crime reduction.

Sheriff Mustapha Faal also representing Latrikunda Yiringanya ward said his focus will be on environmental sanitation, waste management, water and electricity. ‘‘Firstly, we will create a youth development and logistic committees, to tackle the issues of the community.”

Musa Cham, Peter Mendy and Momodu Lamin Keita contesting London Corner, Kololi and Manjai Wards respectfully, reiterated that they will work to sanitize and develop their communities through youth and women’s development programmes. Keita said his first priority area will be the proper management of the dumpsite located in his ward and access to safe drinking water, for the people.