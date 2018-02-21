0 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESS RELEASE FROM PDOIS CENTRAL COMMITTEE ON THE CANDIDATES FOR COUNCILLORSHIP, MAYORAL AND CHAIRPERSONSHIP ELECTIONS

The Central Committee of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), had earlier informed the general public, that since the December 1st democratic change was meant to bring about a transitional state that would give Gambia a new start, and all Gambians the opportunity to take ownership of their country irrespective of party affiliation, has mandated its ward and regional Committees to select their candidates and hold consensus building initiatives or primaries where more than one person applies for candidature. In the spirit of Coalition or united front building for this transitional period, the PDOIS Committees are further mandated to organise primaries between PDOIS and other candidates who may not wish to stand on a PDOIS ticket, to come up with a flag bearer who will be supported to contest the elections.

The Central Committee hereby takes this opportunity to inform the general public, that selection of candidates has taken place in 31 wards while other committees are either in the process of doing their selection or are waiting for directives to commence consensus building or hold primaries. This process is now scheduled to be completed by 24th February 2018.

Regarding Mayoral or Chairpersonship Elections, the KMC has two PDOIS Candidates for the Mayoral contest and one Independent Candidate who has indicated readiness to participate in a primary with a PDOIS candidate, to have a common flag bearer.

A Committee has been set up by PDOIS to discuss with the applicants for Councillorship for the Jareng and Bartess Wards. Consensus building discussion with the Mayoral candidates for the KMC has begun and should be completed before 24th February 2018.

The Central Committee is further requesting for Committees to leave the door open for any negotiation with any candidate who wishes to be part of a coalition, or united front selection exercise for the respective electoral contests.

Those who are selected as PDOIS candidates so far, are as follows:

ADMINISTRATIVE AREA CONSTITUENCY WARD CANDIDATE BANJUL BANJUL SOUTH Half Die Ward Dawda Haffner Portuguese Town Ward Alhagi Massireh Njie BANJUL CENTRAL New Town East Ward Mamour Touray BANJUL NORTH Box Bar Ward Shiekh Tijan Jagne Campama Ward Abdoulie Ceesay KANIFING MUNICIPALITY SERREKUNDA London Corner Ward Musa Cham SERREKUNDA WEST Latrikunda German Ward Sheriff M. Fall Kololi Ward Peter Mendy Manjai Kunda/ Kotu Ward Momodou Lamin Keita BUNDUNGKA KUNDA Mauritanie Alhagi Sillah WEST COAST REGION BUSUMBALA Lamin Ward John Bass OLD YUNDUM Kunkujang Ward Fatou Janneh NORTH BANK REGION LOWER NIUMI Essau Ward Alieu Cham UPPER NIUMI Prince Ward Kabo Bakayoko Pakau Njogu Ward Momodou B. Jallow JOKADU Darsilameh Ward Bakary Saidy Kuntair Ward Babou Jobe SABACH SANJAL Sanjal Ward Pa Abdou Boye CENTRAL RIVER REGION NIANI Kuntaur Ward Kebba Drammeh LOWER SALOUM Kaur Janneh Kunda Ward Momodou Kassama SAMI Banni Ward Adama Ceesay Karantaba Ward Samba Jobe UPPER FULLADU WEST Bansang Ward Bolleh Mbye Galleh Ward Malick Ceesay Daru Ward Alieu Suwareh NIANIJA Chamen Ward Rakie Cham UPPER RIVER REGION WULI WEST Jah Kunda Ward Lamin Fatty Sutukonding Ward Saibeh Juwara WULI EAST Foday Kunda Ward Saja F.K. Kamateh Baja Kunda Ward Omar Garry

Edrisa Jallow

For Secretary General Date: 20/02/2018