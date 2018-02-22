0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Paul Put has left his job as Kenya’s national team coach for ‘personal reasons ‘after being on the managerial helm for barely two months.

The Belgian was appointed to the post in November after walking out on Algerian side USM Alger.

In the times the 61-year-old had coached the Harambee Stars, he’d managed to slightly turn around Kenya’s fortunes.

Put isn’t expected to be short of takers now that he’s without a job but many tipped him to be recalled by Gambia whose coach Sang Ndong is recently appointed as Gambia Football Federation’s technical director.

Ndong will still be managing the Scorpions until a new man is put in charge.

The federation are yet to however advertise the job for potential candidates to vie for the vacancy.

Paul Put coached Gambia in 2008 but left the post in 2011 after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He redeemed his reputation by propelling Burkina Faso to not only the Afcon but to the finals before leaving for Jordan.