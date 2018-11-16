0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s Papa Gassama will take charge of proceedings in the qualifier featuring South Africa up against Nigeria.

To be staged at the FNB Stadium, Nigeria are but looking to snatch a point off the Bafana Bafana to be assured of automatic qualification to Cameroon where the continent’s biggest football event is to be held.

Group G topping Super Eagles are yet to taste defeat since their abysmal exit from the World Cup, making it a straight nine points in three outings with the last being a 3-2 narrow win over Libya in a five-goal-thriller.

However, they will have to do without former Watford striker Odion Jude Ighalo who’s out packing on the peripheries with an injury.

It comes much as a blow for Nigeria giving Ighalo is the qualifiers top scorer on six goals and has been on a terrific form, plundering in 21 goals in 28 games in the Chinese Super League.

Gaffer Rohr Gernot won’t be short of replacements.

Gambian referee Gassama will be dictating the game –one of the continent’s biggest national team derbies.