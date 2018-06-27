0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Star forward Pa Amat Dibba is on the verge of finalising a move to a Chinese club, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The goal-getter is undergoing a mandatory medical as he nears completing a luctrative move to Shijiazhuang Ever Brights FC.

Ever Brights are perched sixth on the 16-team table with five points separating them and the table toppers.

The club target securing promotion to the Chinese Super League and have strong conviction of Dibba spurring them there.

Only finer details is delaying finalisation of the move with a fee believed to be in the region of 12 million Swedish Kronar agreed.

One of the hottest strikers in Sweden’s premier league, the Gambian forward has notched in already seven goals in ten games.

Dibba was allowed days off from team training with Hammarby to travel to China.

If all goes through, Hammarby stands to rake in over seven millions Swedisk kronar in profits after buying the player for less two seasons ago.

Dibba will then become the second Gambian currently plyinghis trade in China after Bubacarr Trawally.