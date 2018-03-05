39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Central Committee of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) pursues the policy of mandating its ward and regional Committees to select their candidates and hold consensus building initiatives or primaries where more than one person applies for candidature.

Two persons have declared their interest in being the PDOIS candidate in the forthcoming election of mayor for the Kanifing Municipal Council and there is no consensus between them. Therefore a primary to select the candidate for this Municipality will take place at Semega Janneh Hall, Serrekunda East Mini Stadium, on Sunday 11 March 2018, commencing at 11 am. Polls will close at 2pm. Any person who wishes to vote shall meet both conditions mentioned below:

Is a registered member of PDOIS Is registered by the IEC as a voter in one of the constituencies in the Kanifing Municipality and the voter’s card is valid

The aspiring candidates taking part in this primary are Adama Bah and Sheikh Omar Saho.

Registered members who wish to vote may inspect the list of voters at the headquarters anytime as from Tuesday 6 March 2018.