By MUHAMMED S. BAH

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe and two other prominent members of the United Democratic Party have been removed from their ministerial positions with effect from today, a state house press release reveals.

Mr Ousainou Darboe, who is the Secretary General and leader of the United Democratic Party, was at the time of his removal the Vice President, a position he held since June 2018. He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad when President Barrow formed his first Cabinet in February 2017.

One of the sacked ministers is Mr Amadou Sanneh, who held the position of Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment since June 2018. Prior to holding this portfolio, Mr Sanneh had been Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs since February 2017 when President Barrow formed his first Cabinet. He was re-elected Treasurer of the UDP at the 2018 UDP Congress, a position he has held for many years now.

The third person to be sacked by President Barrow is Mr Lamin N. Dibba, the Senior Administrative Secretary of the UDP. He had been a Minister in the Barrow Cabinet since its inception in February 2017. He was at first appointed Minister of Regional Government and Lands until June 2018 when he assumed the position of Minister of Agriculture after a Cabinet reshuffle in June 2017.

With the removal of these three ministers there is now no single member of the UDP in the Cabinet.

The Vice President’s position is now occupied by Dr. Isatou Touray. She will also be overseeing the Ministry of health as well until further notice.

Mr. Lamin Jobe replaces Amadou Sanneh as the Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment. The Ministry of Agriculture will be overseen by Mr James Gomez the Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources.

No reason has been given for the sacking of these officials.

This is the second major cabinet reshuffle in two and half years since the Barrow government took over the mantle of leadership.

It could be recalled that in June last year President Barrow sacked four cabinet ministers including his first Vice President, Madam Fatoummatta Jallow Tambajang.

According the State House Press Release,

“The 51 year old Jobe is a native of Sanchaba Sulay Jobe and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Poona, India. Mr Jobe worked at the Ministry of Finance and Trade from 1981 to 1996 before moving to the National Investment Promotion Authority and Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation respectively. From 1998 to date he was General Manager of LAMFAM Enterprises in The Gambia and Guinea Bissau respectively, before his current appointment as Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment.