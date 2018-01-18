2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Scorpion-hopeful Noah Sonko-Sundberg insists new club Östersund is the right path for his career growth.

Sonko put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal this week after quitting parent club Stockholm-based AIK Solna following expiry of his 12-month season loan at GIF Sundsvall.

The Swede-born Gambian had spent the last thirty-six months on loan spells in the Swedish top tier but couldn’t still make the cut in Solna’s coach plans for the soon-to-start league campaign hence his move to Östersund where he believes is best suited for his development as a player.

‘It feels like a good club to develop in,’ he says, following completion of his signing, saying he’d followed the outfit’s progress for a while.

‘The fact that they’ve offered me a contract shows they believe in me. I also think that I will fit in well in this time. It is clear that I have followed Östersund during the year and they have really performed very well. It will be fun to be part of this team,’ Noah Sonko Sundberg adds.

Sonko’s decision to call it quits with Solna, it believed, will free the youngster of the wary of having to impress a coach from a distance.

Internationally, Noah is being thrown overtures at by the Gambia Football Federation, Foroyaa Sport understands, in a bid to get him playing for the senior Scorpions.