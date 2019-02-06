0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

Officials of the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) were last week recognized at the Zone II Congress of the Association of National Olympic Committees in Africa (ZANOCA).

The awardees, Alh. Dodou Joof, President of the GNOC, and Ms. Beatrice Allen, 1st Vice President of the GNOC, and IOC Member were awarded in recognition of their contributions to the development of African Olympism. Ms. Allen was also nominated Honorary Member of the Regional body.