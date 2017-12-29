Some laid off staff of the Daily Observer visited Foroyaa’s office to lament the state of their standard of living, to state the difficulties they are facing since the operation was shut down by court order. They have been sitting for the past months without receiving any income. It is important to recognize that the Daily Observer is an employer of many journalists. The purpose of paying taxes is to promote the provision of services and general welfare. The staff laid off has families to feed. The government therefore has to weigh closure of the paper, thus incapacitating it from raising the funds which could be utilised to offset any liability. It makes sense to allow the media house to function and lay condition for the payment of arrears.