By MUHAMMED S. BAH

Dembo Kambi the Chairperson of the National Youth Council (NYC), has urged on the local Government Councils to invest in young people.

Kambi said if councils are not investing in youth, then they are failing the future of the country.

NYC Chairperson made these and other remarks during his statement at the inaugural ceremony of the newly elected Banjul Youth Committee on Tuesday, October 16th 2018.

Kambi urged local Councils to involve young people in their development activities through the NY Committee which he said, is the formal body recognized by the National Youth Council.

“The City Council should have youth high in their development agenda,” he said; that young people should preach peace, and not allow politics or politicians to divide them; that the youth committee should ensure that they represent the interest of every youth in Banjul, despite religious or ethnic backgrounds.

“Youth should not see themselves as mere numbers, but should translate their majority to impact positive on their lives,” he added; that as young people, they are the majority and can remove any Government that does not serve their interest.

Kambi said the City Council should see the Youth Committee as a recognized group that was established by an act of parliament in the year 2000, through the National Youth Council.

Lamin Darboe the Executive Director of the NYC said the BCC could not be better in the absence of young people; that it is important for the BCC to consider young people and invest in them.

Abdoulie Krubally a Youth Councilor, call on youth to be organized and register with the Banjul Youth Committee. He urged young people to engaged the Youth Committee and bring forward their concerns, which will be channeled to Council.

Essaha Sowe the new Youth Committee Chairperson, promised to work towards the interest of the young people, and urged them to take the ownership of the committee.

Deputizing the Lord Mayor of Banjul, Omar Touray assured of Council’s support and commitment to BYC, and urged young people to engage BCC through the Youth Committee and the Youth Councilor.