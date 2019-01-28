0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi concedes title talk this moment is premature with the league only eight games old but wishes to end Brikama’s seven-year run without a title this season.

‘We will try to be consistent in our run this season and we will try to win as many matches as we could. It is too early to talk about winning the league title but it is my desire to win it this year,’ he said in the aftermath of an intriguing display at the Banjul mini-stadium on Saturday.

It took two goals from Yusupha Jabang to get Brikama United swaggering 2-0 over Gambia Ports Authority in an epic meeting of league heavyweights.

A tie with Gambia Armed Forces lies next in waiting for the West Coast Region side and Modou Lamin talks tough ahead of this coming weekend’s show.

‘We are prepared both physically and mentally for our match against GAF. We will come all out for a victory. We managed to score only 6 goals out of 8 matches; this is not quite impressive. We will try our best to score more goals and concede less,’ he states.

Nyassi’s Brikama United are on three wins in eight outings, drawing four times as they seat joint-top of the log.

GAF is currently sitting at 3rd place with 10 points and were held 1-1 by Milan Bakau.