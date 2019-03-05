1 SHARES Share Tweet

“The Gambia Government has neither signed any deportation memorandum nor received any monetary rewards from any European country as is being continuously alleged….,” the Spokesperson of the Gambia Government said in press release.

The release makes reference to widespread allegations trending on social media that The Gambia Government was complicit in the planned mass deportation of Gambian migrants from Europe, regarding them as baseless.

The Spokesperson explained that, “immediately after assuming office in 2017, the government of President Adama Barrow engaged our allies in Europe to provide the necessary support and skills development to Gambian migrants. To date, more than 200 young people in Germany alone have benefitted from this program some of whom have been reintegrated in German society and making significant headways in their lives.”

He added that a similar package is extended to Gambians across Europe.

He assured the public that it is not the policy of the Gambia Government to facilitate and or support the mass deportation of its citizens. “On the contrary, the government is fully committed to improving the lot of its citizens and working hard to restore our longstanding diplomatic relations with European countries. It would be recalled that three years ago, much of our relations with these countries were severely dented making negotiations very difficult.”

Furthermore, while the Gambian Government recognizes the rights of citizens to assemble peacefully, it wants to remind them to remain law-abiding and to always jealously guard the peace and security of our sacred motherland.