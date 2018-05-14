0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Information received by this medium has it that the ongoing sit-down strike of Staff of the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI), will continue. This came in the wake of their Friday meeting with the authorities, to amicably resolve the issue to no avail.

Readers would recall that the Staff of the Institute went on strike on Tuesday May 9th, demanding transport allowance reform as announced by the Government with drawback to be paid from January, 50 percent salary increment and performance allowance to be paid across the board, staff salary to be paid between 23rd and 28th day of every month according to the GO of the Republic of The Gambia and staff promotion in accordance with GTTI Rules.

The Board according to the release issued last week, held an emergency meeting with the Executive of the GTTI Staff Welfare Association and the Student’s Union, to amicably resolve the issue without harming the student’s education. At the end of that meeting, the Executive of Staff Welfare Association were said to have been encouraged to end the strike without further delay, and resume normal duties effective May 10th, in the interest of the students and everyone. The Board of Governors in a press release, directed the management of the Institute to further engage the Staff Welfare Association Executives, to swiftly resolve this issue whilst their demands are being reviewed.

Efforts to ascertain the opinion of the President of the Staff Association who was on weekend, proved futile, but has assured to share information on the issue with this medium today.