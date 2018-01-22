0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The spokesperson of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party Seedy Njie, said his Monday scheduled interrogation by the officials of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has been postponed.

“They said let me not go. Muhammed Kanteh (Head of Intelligence at State House), said no need as he will call me but he didn’t call me up to today,” Seedy told Foroyaa on January, 22nd.

It could be recall that Njie told this medium that he was arrested and questioned by the NIA officers at State House on Friday; that he was released that very day but was told to return on Monday (yesterday) for further interrogation. According to him, he was questioned on why he called for the release of one APRC supporter, Landing Manneh.

However, both the police and NIA authorities have denied arresting Mr. Njie.

