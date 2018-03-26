0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

James Mendy, the Chief of Security at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) was arrested and detained at Police headquarters in Banjul on Thursday, 22nd March 2018, Intelligence Sources can confirm to Foroyaa. Mendy’s arrest is said to be connected with the death of former UDP Organizing Secretary Solo Sandeng.

Investigations by Foroyaa during the weekend, saw family members given access to their loved ones, and some of those arrested could be heard saying they did not participate in the killing of Solo Sandeng or the torturing of UDP supporters but were implicated by their co-intelligence partners.

Lamin Bojang aka Kambajal, an intelligence photographer once attached to State House said he was instructed to take photos of those arrested,by his then director Yankuba Badjie.

“Ex-DG ordered me to take photos of them, and as a photographer I just did my job. I only took pictures but did not participate in any killing. I don’t even know that they were UDP supporters but was ordered to take photos and not ask names,” he said.

Bojang said he was accused and implicated by his co-partners that he jumped the fence at Tanji during the burial of Solo which allegation he denied.

“They accuse me of jumping the fence and broke the padlock for others to enter and bury Sandeng. As a photographer my work does not allow me to do such. I didn’t do anything or even contributed to the torture of UDP supporters,’’ he said.

The NIA Director General Ousman Sowe, confirmed the recent arrest of James and said he is currently with the police helping them in their investigations; that he does not know what would be the outcome of the investigation.

While confirming that James Mendy is in their custody, the Police PRO said he is not aware of the transfer of the other eight NIA personnel to police headquarters.

It could be recalled that on 22nd March 2018, eight NIA agents were arraigned before the lower Court in Banjul and charged on two counts: Conspiracy to commit the murder of Ebrima Solo Sandeng. And it could also be recalled that 10 intelligence agents were arrested on 15th March 2018 and taken to the Serious Crimes Unit at Police Headquarters in Banjul.

The detained agents are Ngora Njie, Bakary Jammeh aka Afo, Lyon Gomez, Lamin Bojang aka Kambajal, Manlafi Jarju, Tijan Camara, Kwesi Mendy, Lamin Bojang (driver), Ansumana Manga (driver) and Yankuba Colley.

On Thursday, 22nd March 2018, two agents Ngora Njie and Shieck Tijan Camara, were granted bail and will be used to testify as state witnesses.