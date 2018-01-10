0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow / Nelson Manneh

State prosecutor Lamin S. Camara’s ill-health, fraught yesterday’s hearing which resulted to adjournment of the case. He was the prosecutor who was examining the seventh prosecution witness, Baboucar Njie but could not proceed due to ill health.

When the case was called before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the special criminal division of the Banjul High Court, Antouman AB Gaye, Rachel Y. Mendy, Lamin S. Camara, Yassin Senghor and Combeh Gayeh announced their representation for the Attorney General whilst most of the defence lawyers were absent.

The defence lawyers who were present were Ibrahim Jallow for Sheikh Omar Jeng, the 3rd accused person, A.Y. Amma for the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th accused persons and D. Darboe for the 9th accused person but held brief for Lawyer Patrcik Gomez for the 2nd accused person.

Lawyer Emmanuel E. Chime wrote to the Court that he missed his flight in Nigeria to come back to the Gambia whilst Lawyer CE Mene also wrote to the Court that he could not attend the court sitting yesterday.

The 7th prosecution witness (PW7) Baboucar Njie, the head of the Scientific Support Unit and a photographer at the NIA, continued giving evidence. He said he and his team set the video cameras at the Interview Hall at the NIA Headquarters and recorded the video.

At this juncture, Lawyer Antouman AB Gaye applied for the court to grant them an adjournment due to the ill-health of the state prosecutor, Lawyer Lamin S. Camara, who was examining the witness. The matter was adjourned to January 15th 2018 at 12 noon for continuation of hearing.