73 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh and Yankuba Jallow

The Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara in the ongoing criminal trial of former intelligence chiefs will today visit the NIA Facility in Tanji and the place where Ebrima Solo Sandeng was buried.

The Court on the 3rd and 4th July 2018 embarked on a similar visit to the NIA Headquarters in Banjul.

This came about when the prosecution team headed by Lawyers Antouman AB Gaye and Lamin S. Camara made an application for the court to embark on a site visit to the NIA Headquarters in Banjul and the NIA Facility in Tanji. There was no objection on the side of the defence and the Court granted the application.

The accused persons Yankuba Badjie, former Director General, Louis Gomez, former Deputy Director, Saikou Omar Jeng, former Director of Operations, Baboucarr Sallah, Haruna Susso, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang.

They are standing trial on twenty-five charges ranging from murder, grievous bodily harm, conspiracy to commit a felony, accessory, forgery, making documents without authority, fabricating evidence, making false death certificate, disobedience to statutory duty, abduction in order to murder and abduction in order to subject persons to grievous harm.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Tijan Camara the Nineteenth Prosecution Witness (PW19) continued to be cross-examined by three defence lawyers yesterday.

When the case was called before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara, PW19 stated that the vehicle that was used to collect the suspect (Solo Sandang and others) from Mile II to the NIA headquarters in Banjul to Tanji was having a registration number BJL 9813 K.

Lawyer Ibrahim Jallow for the 3rd accused person put it to the witness that the number plate of the vehicle that was used was with a number plate labelled KM 9813 K and not BJL 9813 K, but the witness disputed that fact.

The witness indicated that he was called into question sometimes this year (2018) but he couldn’t remember the date and time.

PW19 adduced that during their visit to Mile II to take suspects to the NIA headquarters, they brought three women in their first trip and in their second trip they brought only men but he cannot ascertain the number.

Lawyer I Jallow put it to him that he is just narrating part of the story to the court but he is not aware of all that which happened.

Sheik Tijan Camara said he can recall that on the 14th of April 2018 was the day that the incident occurred and on the next day, the 15th was the day Solo Sandang was laid to rest at the NIA in Tanji.

Have you reported yourself to the police station after the incident? Asked Lawyer Jallow.

“I love myself and if I was there to disclose such sensitive information, I may be killed,” he said.

he added that the operators that went to Mile 2 were he himself, Yankuba Jallow, one Mendy, one Jammeh and others whose names he cannot remember.

PW19 in answering the question of Lawyer S Fatty, said he saw Lamin Darboe, Bubacarr Sallah and Tamba Masireh in the room were the lady (Nogoi Njie) was sitting on the ground and a man lying on the ground. “Bubacarr Sallah was holding a fan belt,” he stated.

The witness added that Lamin Darboe (the 8th accused person) was a technician at the Agency.

PW19 indicated that he doesn’t know the number of vehicles that escorted the body of Solo Sanding to Tanji for burial.

Camara still under cross-examination said Lamin Lang Sanyang (the 9th accused person) was the medic of the NIA and also worked part-time at the Serrekunda General Hospital. The witness said Sanyang reached the NIA office in Banjul around 4 am on the 15th April 2018 after an order from Sheikh Omar Jeng, the (3rd accused person).

“The arraignment of Solo Sandeng’s body to be taken to Tanji and the arrival of Lamin Lang Sanyang occurred between 4 am to 5 am. Lamin Sanyang was present and helped to put the body of Sandeng in the vehicle. He was the one who squeezed the legs of Solo Sandeng into the vehicle for them to fit in” the witness said.

Lawyer Dayor Dago put it to the witness that the time he mentioned met Lamin Sanying in his office.

PW19 said Lamin Sanyang was present and further insisted that Lamin Sanyang joined one of the vehicles to Tanji and he was the one who gave them the gloves that they put on during the burial.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till today the 17th of July 2018. The Court today will visit the NIA office in Tanji.