Will There Be Prisoner Release As New Year Gesture?
The New Year is fast approaching. December 2, the day marking the beginning of the end of the Jammeh administration has passed without the...
Rent Tribunals Put Under The Ambit Of The Judiciary. Will District...
Question Of The Day: The Attorney General and Minister of Justice brought the Rent Tribunal (Amendment) Bill to the National Assembly in recognition of the...
From Jail to a Thriving Poultry Farmer- Gambian Migrant’s Story
By Kebba Jeffang After securing his freedom from a Libyan jail, 21 year old ‘maltreated’ young Gambian has started shining in his alternative selected earning...
Observer Staff Plead with Authorities To Reopen Media House
By Mustapha Jallow The workers of the defunct Daily Observer newspaper have pleaded with the higher authorities to reopen the company in order to reduce...
FAO, Agric. Ministry Sensitize Stakeholders On FAW
By Fatoumatta K Jallow/Abdoulai G. Dibba The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, on Saturday...
Gambia Lauds US For Re-Entry To MCC
By Kebba Jeffang The Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice has hailed the United States Government for re-admitting the Gambia into Millennium Challenge Corporation,...
Rent Act 2014 Amended
By Amie Sanneh The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubacarr M. Tambaedou, yesterday tabled before deputies at the National Assembly, the Rent (Amendment) Bill...
NGBV Holds Annual Forum
By Fatoumatta K Jallow The Network Against Gender Based Violence (NGBV), recently shared its research findings at an annual forum held at the Regional Education Directorate,...
NACOFAG Consultation Forum On GNAIP Phase 2
By Awa B. Bah The National Coordinating Organization for Farmer Associations in the Gambia, NACOFAG, recently held a daylong dialogue and consultation forum on The...
BOOK LAUNCH: Dembo Badjie Launches Book On Governance
By Yankuba Jallow and Nelson Manneh Dembo M. Badjie, Gambia’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, has launched a book on governance titled: “An...
BOOK LAUNCH: Memoirs Of An African Woman On A Mission
By Nelson Manneh and Yankuba Jallow On Friday 22nd December 2017, a book entitled ‘‘Memoirs of an African Woman on a Mission’’, was launched by the...
Suppliers’ Association Solicit Government Consideration
By Nelson Manneh Gambia Suppliers’ Association, GSA, have called on Government to award contracts to Gambian and Gambian owned Companies. The GSA is a registered association...
Fifa Rankings: Gambia Ends Year On A Low
By Sulayman Bah The year 2017 has ended leaving Gambia’s Scorpions on a low ebb after plummeting further by one place in the latest rankings,...
After shunning German offer, Kekuta goes to play in Mexico
By Sulayman Bah Kekuta Manneh has said his goodbyes to U.S football after inking a deal with Mexican top tier side CF Pachuca. A Gambia-born, the...
Gambia’s Capt Colley Gets Top-five Rating
By Sulayman Bah Yet another recognition has been accorded to Gambia’s national team captain Omar Colley. Omar is one of ten best performing players honoured by...
President Barrow Concludes China Visit
State House, Banjul, 27 December 2017 – President Adama Barrow has concluded a six day state visit to the Peoples Republic of China which...
Police PRO’s Comment On Foroyaa Story
Foroyaa published a story under the caption “Police Accused of Maltreatment, Detention” The Police PRO called the Managing Editor to express that he was not...
Should The 1997 Constitution Be Revoked Or Amended? The Bar Should...
Question of the Day During the National Assembly debate on the Constitutional Review Commission Bill, Halifa Sallah among other National Assembly members emphasised that there...
Penyem’s Serial Winners, U23 Surrenders Title
By Yankuba Jallow and Nelson Manneh The serial winners of Penyem Tournament, Under 23 Football Club last weekend surrendered the title to the U-17s on...
Hoyantan Tames Gambien in Crowd-Puller Duel
By Sulayman Bah Boy Gambien last weekend had a bad day in office after been left shocked following his defeat to Hoyantan of Club Ndongo...