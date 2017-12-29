Friday, December 29, 2017
Burning Issues

Will There Be Prisoner Release As New Year Gesture?

The New Year is fast approaching. December 2, the day marking the beginning of the end of the Jammeh administration has passed without the...
Burning Issues

Rent Tribunals Put Under The Ambit Of The Judiciary. Will District...

Question Of The Day: The Attorney General and Minister of Justice brought the Rent Tribunal (Amendment) Bill to the National Assembly in recognition of the...
Agriculture

From Jail to a Thriving Poultry Farmer- Gambian Migrant’s Story

By Kebba Jeffang After securing his freedom from a Libyan jail, 21 year old ‘maltreated’ young Gambian has started shining in his alternative selected earning...
Business

Observer Staff Plead with Authorities To Reopen Media House

By Mustapha Jallow The workers of the defunct Daily Observer newspaper have pleaded with the higher authorities to reopen the company in order to reduce...
Agriculture

FAO, Agric. Ministry Sensitize Stakeholders On FAW

By Fatoumatta K Jallow/Abdoulai G. Dibba  The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, on Saturday...
General News

Gambia Lauds US For Re-Entry To MCC

By Kebba Jeffang The Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice has hailed the United States Government for re-admitting the Gambia into Millennium Challenge Corporation,...
Legal Affairs

Rent Act 2014 Amended

By Amie Sanneh The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubacarr M. Tambaedou, yesterday tabled before deputies at the National Assembly, the Rent (Amendment) Bill...
Health

NGBV Holds Annual Forum

By Fatoumatta K Jallow  The Network Against Gender Based Violence (NGBV), recently shared its research findings  at an annual forum held at the Regional Education Directorate,...
Agriculture

NACOFAG Consultation Forum On GNAIP Phase 2

By Awa B. Bah The National Coordinating Organization for Farmer Associations in the Gambia, NACOFAG, recently held a daylong dialogue and consultation forum on The...
Governance and Democracy

BOOK LAUNCH: Dembo Badjie Launches Book On Governance

By Yankuba Jallow and Nelson Manneh Dembo M. Badjie, Gambia’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, has launched a book on governance titled: “An...
Education

BOOK LAUNCH: Memoirs Of An African Woman On A Mission

By Nelson Manneh and Yankuba Jallow On Friday 22nd December 2017, a book entitled ‘‘Memoirs of an African Woman on a Mission’’, was launched by the...
Business

Suppliers’ Association Solicit Government Consideration

By Nelson Manneh  Gambia Suppliers’ Association, GSA, have called on Government to award contracts to Gambian and Gambian owned Companies. The GSA is a registered association...
National

Fifa Rankings: Gambia Ends Year On A Low

By Sulayman Bah The year 2017 has ended leaving Gambia’s Scorpions on a low ebb after plummeting further by one place in the latest rankings,...
International

After shunning German offer, Kekuta goes to play in Mexico

By Sulayman Bah Kekuta Manneh has said his goodbyes to U.S football after inking a deal with Mexican top tier side CF Pachuca. A Gambia-born, the...
International

Gambia’s Capt Colley Gets Top-five Rating

By Sulayman Bah Yet another recognition has been accorded to Gambia’s national team captain Omar Colley. Omar is one of ten best performing players honoured by...
National

President Barrow Concludes China Visit

State House, Banjul, 27 December 2017 – President Adama Barrow has concluded a six day state visit to the Peoples Republic of China which...
Editorial

Police PRO’s Comment On Foroyaa Story

Foroyaa published a story under the caption “Police Accused of Maltreatment, Detention” The Police PRO called the Managing Editor to express that he was not...
Burning Issues

Should The 1997 Constitution Be Revoked Or Amended? The Bar Should...

Question of the Day During the National Assembly debate on the Constitutional Review Commission Bill, Halifa Sallah among other National Assembly members emphasised that there...
National

Penyem’s Serial Winners, U23 Surrenders Title

By Yankuba Jallow and Nelson Manneh The serial winners of Penyem Tournament, Under 23 Football Club last weekend surrendered the title to the U-17s on...
National

Hoyantan Tames Gambien in Crowd-Puller Duel

By Sulayman Bah Boy Gambien last weekend had a bad day in office after been left shocked following his defeat to Hoyantan of Club Ndongo...
