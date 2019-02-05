0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Never Again!” is repeated ad infinitum to give promise to the Gambian public that detention without trial and disappearance without trace will be a matter of the past. It is therefore important for the media to hold the Gambia government accountable for any breach of this promise no matter who is affected.

It has come to the notice of Foroyaa that Omar Touray of Gunjur has been in detention for over seventy hours without being taken to court contrary to section 19 of the Constitution which states:

“Any person who is arrested or detained –

(b) upon reasonable suspicion of his or her having committed, or being about to commit, a criminal offence under the law of The Gambia, and who is not released, shall be brought without undue delay before a court and, in any event, within seventy-two hours.”