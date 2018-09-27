7 SHARES Share Tweet

The picture of the swollen face of a journalist on the front pages of Foroyaa and other media outlets has sent a signal to all human rights defenders that this is not the time rest on one’s laurels.

The danger of human rights violation is not a thing of the past since the reform agenda aimed at creating a new serviceman and servicewoman has not even started. The confirmation of this is the manhandling of the Eye Africa journalist. This has aroused universal condemnation.

One would have thought that the mere submission of the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the Faraba Banta incident would have motivated all members of the security forces to declare in unison, “Never again!”

Foroyaa is monitoring this incident and will keep the readers informed of developments to provide remedy to this outrageous violation of the right of a journalist.