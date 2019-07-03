By: Kebba AF Touray

GRA Director General

The Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia Chapter, recently met the Commissioner-General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Yankuba Darboe at his office in Banjul, to brief him on the formation of NFTR and how far they have gone with preparations to launch the Network.

During a short meeting with Darboe and his Deputy Commissioner General Essa Jallow, who is also the Head of Domestic Tax and Ousman Bah Head of Corporate Affairs, NFTR members discussed with them the areas of collaboration and support towards the launch of the Network.

Essa Jallow said the significance of the Network cannot be overemphasized and dilated that the Network will assist GRA by complement their efforts in sensitizing the general public on the importance of tax to Government.

According to the president of NFTR Abdoulie Nyokeh, the aim of the visit was to discuss with the CG about the launching of the Network but cited lack of funds as a challenge towards this.

‘‘This Network is new and it aims to engage Government and private sector to be tax compliant. I would like to express delight and profound gratitude to the Commissioner General for accepting their invitation”.

In response, to the concern raised by members of the NFTR, the Commissioner General (GRA) Yankuba Darboe expressed delight over the formation of the network and hailed the members for their foresight.

The Commissioner-General said “your concerns and challenges are noted, and as Tax Authority, we will do everything possible to support this Network. It will provide GRA the unique platform in sensitizing the population on the significance of timely tax payment and compliant with tax laws of the country”.