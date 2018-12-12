0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY Fatoumatta K Jallow

The wife of the President Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Health Promotion Directorate and the National Aids Secretariat (NAS), continued their nationwide sensitization campaign on HIV / AIDs in Central and Upper River Regions of the Gambia.

The Sensitization commenced in the North Bank Region on Saturday December 8, 2018.

Sensitization was done in Balangharr Kerr Ndery, Conteh and Sami Pachonki villages in the Central River Region and Baja Kunda, Nyakoi and Basse Koba Kunda, in the Upper River Region.

Mariama Jammeh, Programme Manager of Blood Transfusion, encouraged everyone to know their status so that they can take part in blood donation which is crucial in health service delivery. She said at the moment, they have shortage of blood and need blood donors to save lives especially that of pregnant women.

Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh, the Governor of URR said everyone is aware of other diseases and tend to forget HIV&AIDs; but that this is still in existence and expanding; that this is the reason of the sensitization program for people to know their status, to eradicate the spread of the virus.

The Governor said health is vital for any nation because without good health, nobody can do anything. She urged the people of URR to help themselves and their families by checking to know their status.

Ebrima Sarr, the President of Gambians Living with HIV, said people with the disease should not be isolated or discriminated against but should rather be assisted to overcome it. Sarr said HIV&AIDS does not kill on instant; that discrimination and stigmatization is what kills patients of the disease.

Omar Sey, Deputy Governor of CRR said so many people hear about the disease but do not know what it is. He urged the people of CRR to test and know their status in order to eradicate the disease.

Mbemba Jabbie, the Alkalo of Nyakoi village in Wuli, said Gambians should stand together to promote the country’s health situation by knowing their status, and eradicate the virus in the country.

He told the delegation that the challenge they face is maintaining and fueling the Hospital Ambulance, and urged Government to help maintain the Ambulance in order to take care of referrals on time.