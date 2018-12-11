0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

The wife of the President Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, on Saturday December 8, 2018, commenced a six day nationwide sensitization campaign on HIV / AIDs. The Sensitization commences in the North Bank Region beginning in Essau.

Ebrima Dampha, the Governor of the North Bank Region said World Aids Day was set aside by the UN system to focus on global awareness of the pandemic, and to generate positive action to stop the spread of the disease. Governor Dampha said from the beginning of the crusade against the AIDS pandemic, there have been a number of initiatives such as the universal access, getting to zero and the prevention of mother-to-child transmission at both national and international levels.

“Such initiatives and interventions have greatly helped reverse the HIV prevalence trends, particularly in countries hardest hit by the disease,” he said.

He however said that the disease continues to pose a threat to development and the lives and wellbeing of individuals in particular, women and children. “This is enough justification to further strengthen the response to HIV and AIDS at the national and international levels,’’ he said. He called on the people of North Bank to endeavor and know their status in order to control the spread of the virus.

Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, the wife of the President, urged the people of the North Bank Region to know their status especially women, in order to prevent the spread of the virus. She said women are vital for the development of the nation.

She assured women of her full support to their welfare, particularly when it comes to their health.