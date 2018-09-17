8 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

Stakeholders representing various governance sectors, will be sitting over the draft National Security Policy next week, National Security Adviser Momodou Badjie told journalists in Banjul on Friday, September 14th 2018.

Badjie said the policy formulation is premised on building a sanitized security sector, which was largely participating in political activities as oppose to their mandate.

Mr. Badjie was appointed in 2017 to lead the reform process. The activity was recently completed awaiting inputs from Government institutions, civil society, the Ombudsman, human rights institutions, religious leaders and the media.

“The focus of the consultation is on five thematic areas, namely: Strategic context (core values, national interest and common vision for The Gambia); threats and challenges (internal and external threats likelihood and impact); framework of National Security Policy; gender mainstreaming in the sector and mandates, governance and oversight of security sector institutions,” he said.

He said the ultimate outcome of the security sector reform, is to establish a robust national security architecture that is well-equipped, disciplined and professional, and respects human right principles.

“Creating or updating legal and regulatory frameworks of security institutions, to reflect contemporary realities and enhance effective governance of the sector, strengthen management and oversight bodies of security institutions to enable coherent, organized and transparent utility of resources and monitoring of results,” Badjie said.

The two-day event is expected to bring together 150 participants at a local hotel in Fajara, starting on the 19th of September.