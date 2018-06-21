18 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambia’s National Assembly has appointed Momodou A. Sise as the new clerk of the House.

In a statement from the National Assembly, Sise is said to be a degree holder in Management and a seasoned administrator, with two decades of experience working in public institutions.

The statement reads: “He has worked as an Accounts Clerk at the Department of Internal Audit and the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, before serving the National Assembly as Accountant, Senior Assistant Clerk and Deputy Clerk (Administration and Finance) respectively, which positions he held for nearly a decades. Mr. Sise equally possesses a wealth of experience on parliamentary processes and procedures around the world and has participated in various annual conferences and AGMs of Southern Africa Development Community of Public Account Committees (SADCOPAC), and seminar for African Parliaments translating international human rights commitments into national realities. The seminar held in Rabat, Morocco, explored the contribution of parliaments, to the work of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He has attended ordinary sessions of the ECOWAS and Pan African Parliaments, during which occasions, he provided technical assistance and expert advice to the Speakers and Members. Furthermore, Mr Sise also attended various parliamentary trainings including short-term programmes in Legislative Drafting in Nigeria and South Africa.