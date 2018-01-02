By: Kebba AF TOURAY

Members of the Legislature during the adjournment debate have expressed concerns over issues affecting their constituencies and made clarion calls to the relevant authorities to intervene and help issues be made history.

Member for Brikama South, Lamin J Sanneh expressed concerns over the skyrocketing and fluctuation of prices of goods and basic commodities, which he said needs to be looked at, controlled and urged the Trade Minister to work out a blueprint that will entail trade policy and urged the ministry to be cautious in issuing license to business operators in the country.

On national border demarcation, he urged the Ministry for Local Government and Lands to control the territorial integrity of the country as mandated, with particular reference to the Alkalo crisis in Darsilameh and Tranquil in Southern part of Brikama and urged the Ministry to engage its Senegalese counterpart to ensure that the boundaries are well demarcated. He expressed concerns over the contract with CONTINENTAL LLC to take charge of waste management in Greater Banjul Area and implored the government to look into the institution to see whether or not it is credible to foot the bill of waste management within the area or whether it is using the government as collaterals to secure funding.

Member for Tallinding Kunjang, Hon. Fatoumata Jawara, said 28.8 percent of the young people in the country are living with HIV/AIDS and 2 percent of this are aging, who are undergoing treatment funded by the Global fund, but are currently facing limited funds. She thus appealed to the health ministry to venture into public- private partnership with WHO and other NGOs to cater for their transportation. On the mentally ill persons who are under detention , he urged the Interior Minister to visit the phsycatric Unit at Tanka Tanka to ensure that they are treated differently from other prisoners.

Minority leader and member for Naimina Dankunku, Samba Jallow, highlighted issues affecting his constituency such as lack of proper groundnut selling point, inadequate health experts to boost health in his area and urged for the training of more nurses, adding that health is paramount. He lamented the transport and electricity crises and called on the Ministries of Health, Works and Transportation, Energy to help curb the menace. He averred that they need some regulations and that the country cannot manage its waste and those from Europe to ensure that the problem of waste management is put to rest.

Sunkary Badgie, member for Foni Brefet, expressed the need to help combat road accidents in his constituency, which he noted requires necessary action to be taken if the phenomenon is to be combated. He recommended for the authorities to conduct research and establish the reasons behind road accidents which he disclosed are very threatening.

“The results of the research will determine the causes and the appropriate measures and recommendations would be taken to address the issue”, he said.

He also called on the relevant ministry to look into the skill center in Demban village to ensure its completion as it will the accord the young people in the area the opportunity to learn skills that are important in making the ends meet. He also urged that the law guiding Labor be looked into and to as well improve the working condition of workers and protect the young people working in private companies.

Kaddy Camara, member for Foni Bondali called for attitudinal change in terms of addressing the National Assembly members saying “we are not small children, we are all adults and our people have confidence in us that is why they voted us in to represent them in the NA and that National Assembly members and Ministers are partners in development and not foes; that the NAMs are not witch hunting any minister”.

She also called for help to either increase the number of health posts or upgrade the health post in her constituency into a health center and help them with adequate nurses.