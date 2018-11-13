1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

The National Assembly Select Committee on Monitoring Government projects, on Saturday November 10th 2018, concluded its nationwide tour of Government projects.

Fatou Touray, the Governor of Basse expressed delight on their visit and expressed the hope that the construction of the Basse/Yorrobawol and Fatoto/Passamas Bridges, will ease the plight in the movement of residents. She pledged that her office and the region will give the needed support to the contractors to ensure that the construction is done to expectation.

The Committee reiterated the need for the Governor and people of the region to be vigilant during construction, to ensure that durable and standard bridges and roads are constructed for residents.

Zhang Peei Di, head of the Chinese construction team, assured that they will do their best to build a durable and high standard movement network as expected of them. He however call on the people for their support during the construction period. The six day visit climaxed with a visit to Brikamaba/Walli Kunda/Jahally Pacharr rice field road, Choya/Dankunku /Jessadi and Foni Bessi road projects.

Speaking to journalists at the Faraba Banta Campus Project, the Committee Chairperson Sulayman Saho, described the tour as successful; that it has availed them the unique opportunity to obtain first-hand information on Government projects, to ensure transparency and value for money in the interest of the citizenry. He tasked the project Coordinator to ensure that construction is done within the agreed time frame.

Imed Gharbi, engineer of the Faraba Banta University Campus construction project, disclosed that the construction will be completed by end December 2021. He hailed the Committee for the visit and assured that quality will not be compromised in their work.