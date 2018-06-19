0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Awa B. Bah

The National Assembly (NA) Select Committee on the Environment, continued with their visit to mining sites and environmental hot spots during the course of last week. As part of its mandate, the NA select committee on the environment is assigned to assess environmental challenges and make recommendations to Government.

On day four, the Committee visited the Kanifing Municipal Council. The committee during their visit of the Municipality, went to Bakoteh Dumpsite, Kuto Steam and Bridge, Dippa Kunda Chupe town, Latrikunda Sabiji Dumpsite, Bundung Nema stream and Abuko / Fajikunda Gully. The committee engaged local authorities of the dumpsites visited and called for greater effort in waste management and environmental protection.

After a detailed interaction with those assigned to manage and look after the dumpsites, the NAMs assured them that the issues raised will be tabled before the National Assembly and Government for consideration; that waste management remains a big challenge in the country, despite efforts both at the national and international levels. They called for the need for waste to be properly managed and expressed disappointment with the local authorities

Sainey Touray and Suwaibou Touray, both members of the committee, called on the Municipal Councils to adhere to their promise and desist from encouraging illegal dumping especially in public spaces. They advised residents of the Municipality to also desist from dumping at random. The committee urged the public to take the responsibility of maintaining and managing public places clean.