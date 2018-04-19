0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Musa Barrow yesterday entered the history books of the country after he became the first from the Smiling Coast to score in the Italian top tier dubbed the Serie A.

Barrow came off the bench to stab in the second goal to set up a path to a convincing 3-0 routing of bottom-placed Benevento.

The 19-year-old has score d more than twenty goals in Atlanta’s reserves and was the subject of overtures from Roma and Sampdoria.

It was the U-20 starlet’s seventh appearance in the Serie A this season, yesterday. Barrow joined from local Gambian club Hawks FC.