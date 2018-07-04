40 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Muhammed Magassy, National Assembly Member for Basse, has express the need for Government intervention to build the country’s second airport and the faculty of agriculture of the University of The Gambia, National Center for Arts and Culture and the National Library and National Museum, in Basse have; that these Offices should have regional branches in Basse, if Government wants to realise the place as the second capital and acknowledged the support and efforts of his electorate in national development.

Magassy made these remarks during the adjournment debate of the National Assembly on Tuesday June 3rd; that this was his opportunity to hammer home the challenges facing his constituency, for the executive’s intervention in addressing them.

He sited the village of Alunhareh’s recent spending of 15 million dalasi for the construction of a health facility, among other community works done by his electorate; that all this was done without the support of Government and assured that they are ready for any collaboration in the strive to boost infrastructural development in the area. He engaged the Executive to sit with his community and devise means of providing a fully equipped District Hospital to ensure efficient and effective health care service delivery to the people of Basse.

On road infrastructure, he called on the attention of Government and the National Roads Authority, to do their best in providing a good road infrastructure with adequate drainage, that will facilitate the free flow of floodwaters which he cited, poses a great threat to the community of Kabakama; that the present road infrastructure has a bridge which is wrongly constructed, because a canal that should allow the flow of water into rice fields from under the bridge, was blocked; that now all flood waters flow directly into the community.

“This problem has been brought to the attention of Government and up till now, no action has been taken,” he posited; that the cleaning of the canal tasked on the Basse Area Council, cannot be done due to their lack of resources and capacity, despite the will. He urged Government to provide the required support to ensure the execution of this task; that the purpose of paying tax is to ensure adequate service delivery to taxpayers.

He called on Government to intervene in addressing these and other challenges facing his electorate adding that, they are taxpayers like all other citizens and should benefit from their tax returns.