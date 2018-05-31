0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Friday will be moment of truth for Gambia’s U-23s after they fired blanks in the first-leg friendly against Morocco.

The Atlas Lions gave the hosts’ coach Omar Sise some pondering to do even after the inclusion of Atalanta striker Musa Barrow failed to break the deadlock in a fixture that ended goalless at the Independence Stadium.

Gaffer Sise maintained a good chunk of his former U-20s side with Pa Omar Babou, Omar Jobe and Musa leading the attack of a team skippered by Real de Banjul’s centre-back Mbye Faye.

Tuesday friendly allows Sise chance to assess his players input as he prepares for the Olympic qualifiers.

Tomorrow’s showdown completes what has been a double-legged exhibition affair and determines who emerges supreme in this rematch.