By Sulayman Bah

Gambia striker Momodou Ceesay is back on the scoring sheet after netting on his debut for new club Kyzylzhar SK Petropavlovsk.

An erstwhile African youth champion, Zico climbed off the substitutes’ bench in the 46th minute, nestling to the net for his struggling team thirteen minutes later.

Kyzylzhar later doubled the lead after 74 minutes ticked as they shocked giants Aktobe 2-1.

Zico followed that performance with another cameo appearance but ended in a 2-0 defeat, like the 2-1loss they endured over the weekend to mid-table occupants Kaisar.

It was Ceesay’s first regular start but his involvement did little to help lift up the spirits of relegation-threatened Kyzylzhar as the Gambian later got booked in the 74th minute.

The 28-year-old Scorpions’ attacker joined second from bottom Kyzylzhar SK Petropavlovsk as a free agent on a short-term deal at end of June.

He returns to Kazakhstan after first playing there in 2016 for Kairat Almarty.