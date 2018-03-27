0 SHARES Share Tweet

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who will represent Egypt at this summer’s World Cup in Russia, has played 65 times for the Gunners since arriving at the Emirates from Basel for £5m in January 2016.

Elneny has made 26 of those appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side this season and scored in the 6-0 thrashing of BATE Borisov in the Europa League in December.

“Mo is an experienced international and was part of the squad that recently helped Egypt qualify for this summer’s World Cup – their first appearance since 1990,” Arsenal said on their official club website.

“We would like to congratulate Mo on his new contract and look forward to his continued contribution in the coming seasons.”