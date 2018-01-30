5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Modou Lo claims his victory over Lac de Guier looked like a training session duel.

The Club Rock Energie giant was declared winner after his adversary incurred two warnings from the arbiter.

Retreating out of the arena circle tantamount to reduction in points and a warning –the equivalent of a yellow card in footballing terms.

Lac, under pressure from a charging Modou Lo, went out of the sacks twice as Lo unleashed torrents of blows on his opponent.

And Modou Lo says the weekend face-off appeared to him as though he was at training ground when asked how he managed to wriggle out of his adversary’s grasp when Lac held him by the leg.

‘It looked like I was on my usual session. I’m used to it and wrestling with my feet. I can only encourage him (Lac) to take heart and wish him the best in his next clash,’ he said in his post-match comments.

Sunday’s rematch meeting was the first time a combat is being held at the 60,000 multi-purpose Leopold Sedar Senghore Stadium, located in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, with Demba Diop stadium undergoing reconstruction.

Modou Lo is now tipped to face Eumeu Sene in another rematch or Tapha Tine.