By Sulayman Bah

Modou Lo insists there is no favourite in his rematch with Senegalese king of Arena Eumeu Sene.

Modou reacts after he’d been tipped the favourite all season following his comprehensive win over Eumeu when the duo first faced off in 2011.

Lo, from club Rock Energie swaggered over his adversary who looked worn out after a prolonged duel, brilliantly holding him by the waist and sending him crashing back first in the sands.

It was a clash that had Modou showing off his expertise in freestyle.

However, seven years on, both have evolved with Eumeu snatching the arena’s crown off the grips of Bombardier in a shocking duel while Modou comes on the back of a rematch loss to Balla Gaye II.

In the lead up to their forthcoming showdown, talks have been heated about who’s favourite with most directing fingers at Modou Lo. But the Parcelles-based star insists there is no favourite and it is more a 50-50 affair.

‘It’s a fight –it can go either way but there is no favourite tagging and I’m not bothered by that,’ Modou said in a latest face-to-face.

Eumeu dismissed the talk when asked about it preferring to play it down.