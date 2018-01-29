0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Modou Lo of Club Rock Energie yesterday night edged out Lac de Guier 2 of club Walo in a thrilling rematch.

Lac incurred two warnings (2-0) in a fight that saw Modou Lo on the attacking front throughout.

A slimmed up Lo charged at his adversary who later had to be attended to by medics on the peripheries on two occasions.

Lac appeared to have injured his left finger and was on the back foot retreating to the sacks each time they grappled.

The referee declared Modou winner of the bout after both exhausted the allocated time on grounds that Lac had two warnings.