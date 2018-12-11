0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ministry of Justice has in a press release issued on Tuesday said it learnt with great appreciation the news from the State Department of the United states that the former President Yahya Jammeh and his family have been banned from entering the United States as a result of the latter`s involvement in significant corruption and gross violation of human rights.

This decision is in line with the commitment of the Gambia Government to combat corruption and ensure accountability for gross human rights abuses. Accordingly, we are grateful for the solidarity of the Government of the United States in our transition towards good governance and respect for human rights. The Ministry of Justice will continue to collaborate with the United States Government on all matters of mutual interest.