The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday issued a statement repudiating activities related to a pseudo Instagram Account of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ousainu Darboe.

According to the statement, the ministry has observed that “some

unscrupulous individuals have created pseudo Instagram Account, using

the name and picture of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr

Ousainu Darboe, to extort money fraudulently.

“The target is the Diaspora, in particular those Gambians perceivably

in some immigration challenges and who are made to believe that they

are in conversation with the Hon. Minister for a way out of their

difficulties, in return for a fee.”

Consequently the Ministry has repudiated this action and has disassociated itself from it, adding that Mr Ousainou Darboe has no such Instagram Account nor is he online to enter into any conversation with any Gambian regarding their immigration status anywhere in the world.

In conclusion the Ministry has warned Gambians to be wary and called for a stop to the practice.