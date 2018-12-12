0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lamin Fatty

The Ministers of Works and Local Government, Bai Lamin Jobe and Musa Drammeh respectively, visited the Upper River Region town of Basse, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of President Adama Barrow on key projects to be implemented in that region.

The Upper River Region is expecting to benefit from projects they were promised by the President during his presidential campaign, such as the Basse / Wuli bridge and road infrastructure within the Region.

The Minister for Local Government used the opportunity to introduce Fanta BS Manneh, who he said was the Governor at LRR and was transferred to URR. Drammeh said he expects the people of the Region to join together and make the upcoming projects a development success of the region and the people of country as a whole. Drammeh called on the Chiefs to cooperate with the new Governor as the representative of the President in the Region.

On his part, the Minister of Works Bai Lamin Jobe, said the upcoming projects are not only for the people of URR, but the whole country. He said the construction of the infrastructure will not exceed two and half years. He urged the people of the region especially youth, to use the opportunity and contribute to the development of their region in particular, and the whole country in general. He called on those youth without skills to use the opportunity to learn and develop one before the end of the projects.

The Governor of the Region Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh, informed the two Ministers that the seven Chiefs within the Region each pledged to contribute one bull for the stone laying foundation of the President occasion.