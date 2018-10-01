0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, has served as Vice President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Tangara is one of the traditional six African representatives elected as Vice Presidents in this year’s session, under the leadership of María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, who was elected on 5th June 2018 as the President of the Session.

Tangara presided over the session as his counterpart Sidiki Kaba, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Senegal, and addressed the August Assembly.

Meanwhile on the sidelines of the UNGA, Minister Tangara held bilateral talks with Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Saban Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Sunday 23rd September 2018.

The two top diplomats discussed ways of improving ties across several areas, and issues of mutual significance.

Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, and Kuwait’s Permanent UN Representative, Mansour Al-Otaibi, also attended the discussions.