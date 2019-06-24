Reports reaching this medium has it that a truck plunged into the river at Bamba-Yelli Tenda crossing point.

Public Relation Officer of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Muhamadou L Sanyang confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday 20th June around midday. According to him, the truck was asked to board the ferry from the Farafenni side but the brakes failed in the process of boarding the ferry and the truck plunged into the river. Asked what was suspected to be the cause of brake failure, the PRO said it was believed the truck did not take enough oxygen to enable active brakes, thus leading to it plunging into the river.

He remarked: “There was no casualty though, both the driver and his apprentice were rescued by the nearby canoes and they are well.”

“The police from Farafenni have visited the scene and are doing their investigation.”

Inside sources said the truck has been pulled out, but at the time of going to press, it was at the scene. A source added the truck was yet to be transferred to any police station. Kassim Fadera and Mohamed Darbo both claimed to have witnessed the accident and gave similar account like that of the insider. Police PRO Superintendent Lamin Njie when reached by phone, said he has no knowledge of the incident and promised to investigate and update the paper in due course.