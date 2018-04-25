46 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

A marathon nomination process for the election of Mayors and Chairperson slated for 12th May 2018, yesterday concluded across the country. The nomination processes have generally been done in a peaceful and transparent atmosphere, characterised by great ambiance by fans of the candidates.

Below is the overall statistic of the process:

In Banjul a total of 9 candidates have filed nomination papers and they are: Abdoulie Saine candidate for APRC, Pa Musa Ndiaya GDC, Rohey Lowe UDP and Independent candidates Alhagie Jah, Paul Bass, Ebou Faye, Adama Samba, Lizzi Ensoun and Abdoulie Bah, the incumbent.

Eleven (11) candidates have been nominated in the KM, namely Adama Bah PDOIS, Talib Ahmed Bensouda UDP, Dawooda Njie alias Papa Njie Giri Gara GDC, Ousman Rambo Jatta APRC and independent candidates, Bakary Badgie, Modou Jenkins, Mohamadou Papa Njie, Assan Martin, Francis Gomez, Bubacarr Senghore and Fatima Sarr.

In West Coast Region are Bakary Saibo Sanneh APRC, Fansu Sanneh GDC, Sheriffo Sonko UDP, while Lamin Jamba Jammeh and Alpha Ousman Jallow are nominated as Independent Candidates.

In the Kerewan Area Council CRR South , the candidates are Abdoulie G Dibba PDOIS, Ngui Secka Secka NRP, Malamin IL Bojang UDP and Abdoulie Jallow GDC, while in CRR North are Morro B Jorbarteh UDP, Mustapha Jobe for NRP and Saikou Jawara GDC.

Nomination papers of two candidates were successfully received by the IEC in the Mansa Konko Area Council and they are Landing B Sanneh UDP and Foday Lang Sarr GDC.

In the Janjangbureh Area Council, three candidates were nominated and are Alhagie Samba Mbye for PDOIS, Malang Saibo Camara GDC and Janko Sanneh UDP.

In Basse four candidates have been accepted by the IEC and they are Ansu TS Sonko PDOIS, Pa Amadou Susso APRC, Foday Danjo UDP and Pateh M Baldeh GDC

The breakdown of the statistic is as thus; APRC 4 Candidates, GDC 8 Candidates, PDOIS 4 Candidates, UDP 8 candidates, Independent 14 candidates and NRP 3 Candidates. Today is the public scrutiny of the nomination papers of the aspirants which were accepted by the electoral body, IEC.