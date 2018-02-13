0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian duo Sulayman Marreh and Bacari Kambi Njie have begun life in their new clubs as both made their debuts.

Marreh, rested on the bench in the previous game, was handed his home debut for Almeria in the side’s 1-0 loss to Osasuna in a battle of erstwhile Laliga clubs.

The 23-year-old got the nod from the starting lineup but got subbed out later in the 64th minute after getting booked earlier before the break.

Almeria, flirting with the drop zone in the 22- team league standings, recruited the Gambia international in the quest to retain their second tier status.

Marreh agreed to the move having seen his first-team playing minutes with Real Valladolid drastically reduced.

A drop below the second tier, striker Bacari Kambi Njie also debuted for SD Francisco after terminating his deal with Bulgarian premier league outfit Chernomore Varna.

Njie came off the bench in the 52nd minute in the one-all stalemate against third-placed Extramadura CD.