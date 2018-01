0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The tie between Marimoo Football Club and Steve Biko failed to produce a winner this week.

Biko and Marimoo were involved in a replay match on Wednesday but none could pick the spoils on offer, in a GFF First Division game.

In the second tier, BK Miland slalomed over Waa Banjul 2-0 while Brufut United endured a 1-0 defeat against Red Hawks.